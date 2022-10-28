Tom Brady, Gisele reach official decision with their marriage

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are officially over.

After months of rumors and speculation that Brady and Gisele were going through a divorce, TMZ reports the split has been made official. The two have reached a divorce settlement and are expected to file documents on Friday.

Brady and Bundchen reportedly worked with a mediator to reach a settlement and custody agreement. They share two children together, 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

A recent report claimed Gisele hired the same attorney who represented Tiger Woods in his divorce from Elin Nordegren and that the supermodel was preparing for a “fight.” Attorneys for her and Brady had been working on a settlement since September. TMZ noted that the confidential divorce document is expected to be brief.

There have been countless rumors over the years of issues between Brady and Bundchen. It seems like Gisele is the one who initiated the split, and you probably will not be surprised to hear why she wanted a divorce.

Brady, 45, has not looked like himself this season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 3-5 with their home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Though he is one of the oldest quarterbacks in NFL history, it is fair to wonder if the divorce has impacted Brady’s preparation and play.