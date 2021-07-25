Tom Brady goes viral for seemingly fake video ahead of training camp

Tom Brady has made just about every throw imaginable during his Hall of Fame career, but can the seven-time Super Bowl champion actually complete a pass to a machine that is designed for automatically throwing them? We highly doubt it, but he sure has a lot of people fooled.

Brady shared a video on Sunday that showed what appeared to be him completing three consecutive passes to a football throwing machine. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wrote that he is excited for training camp and “having some actual receivers again.” Check it out:

Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again… pic.twitter.com/PDl1puHr46 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 25, 2021

That certainly looked real, and there were more than a few people who didn’t dare doubt Brady.

Unfortunately, the video was almost certainly doctored. Brady has a great video editing team, and he shares videos like that all the time. Some great examples would be the time he threw a football to the moon and when he made a bunch of mind-boggling putts before “The Match.”

The videos are usually fake. The editing skills and creativity, however, are not.

