Tom Brady has great response to latest comeback rumor

March 7, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Tom Brady has already retired once only to have a change of heart, but the star quarterback continues to insist that is not going to happen again. Even if he wanted to return for a 24th season, Brady says he has too many responsibilities at home.

Rich Eisen said this week that he talked to people at the NFL Scouting Combine who have heard Brady may not be done playing. Eisen was told the Miami Dolphins could be a team to watch if Brady gets the itch to unretire a second time.

Brady responded to that rumor on Tuesday. The 45-year-old joked that he has no free time now that he let his daughter get a kitten.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady wrote.

If Brady was unsure about calling it a career, he probably would have held off on making an announcement. He could have easily waited a few more weeks before announcing his decision. Though, the speculation probably will continue throughout the entire offseason.

Brady has a massive contract lined up with FOX. He has said he plans to take a year off before joining the network as an analyst in 2014, He may try his hand at a different career in the meantime.

Tom Brady
