Tom Brady hilariously proves why he is a terrific endorser

Tom Brady is one of the most marketable athletes in the world. This week, he proved why for reasons beyond his seven Super Bowl rings.

On Sunday, reporter Darren Rovell posted a photo of a Hertz receipt that was found in the center console of one of their rental cars. What made the forgotten receipt special? It was made out to one “Tom Brady.” The receipt for a 2023 Suburban rental listed a return date of August 31.

Rovell tagged Brady in the post on X with a caption indicating that the Hertz endorser actually uses the product he endorses.

“Hey Tom Brady I think you left your receipt in the center console of your rental in the Hamptons…

“Well, I guess you really do use Hertz!” said Rovell.

Hey @TomBrady, I think you left your receipt in the center console of your rental in the Hamptons… Well, I guess you really do use @Hertz! pic.twitter.com/axGP0lDeA6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 4, 2023

Brady confirmed Monday that the receipt, in fact, was his and not another person with a similar name. He responded to Rovell, hilariously asking the sports business reporter how much the viral photo was worth in ad revenue.

“I tried to tell you guys I actually use Hertz. What’s the ad value of this receipt Darren?” Brady said in response.

I tried to tell you guys I actually use @Hertz. What’s the ad value of this receipt Darren? https://t.co/lE5W1iKmLX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 4, 2023

There’s a scenario wherein this entire thing was staged by Hertz – and if it was, bravo. The two tweets generated nearly 10 million views combined on X as of writing.