Funny video: Referee leaves Tom Brady hanging on high-five

It’s not often Tom Brady gets left hanging on a high five, but that’s the result when you try to celebrate with a referee.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback scored on a sneak to put his team up by two scores in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s NFC Divisional game against the New Orleans Saints. After handing out high fives to his teammates, Brady turned his attention to one of the officials with a smile on his face.

Bold to leave Tom Brady hanging pic.twitter.com/WrgA6nTfaq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 18, 2021

Yeah, Tom isn’t getting anything here. The official was wearing a mask, so we don’t even know if he was smiling back, either.

In the past, some referees have been pretty friendly with Brady, but nobody wants to end up in the middle of some conspiracy theory. It’s still a funny moment, though.