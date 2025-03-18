Fans had the same reaction to the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium plans

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday promoted a video of a proposed new stadium in Brook Park, Ohio. The proposed mixed-use development would be financed by both public and private funds. The Browns are also proposing that the new stadium be enclosed, which would mark a big change from the outdoor stadium they have had since 1931.

The thing is, it doesn’t matter how cool or fancy a stadium proposal gets. When you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, all you care about is having a winning team. The bells and whistles of a new stadium come secondary, and that’s the message the fans delivered in response to the video.

I'm 42 years old. The Browns have let me down 42 years.

For the love of God, please have a winning season this year. lololol — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) March 18, 2025

Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bro, they can't even field a winning team…who cares about another hype video. — Cooper 🦇 (@DevilDawg78nSC) March 18, 2025

Give the fans a more expensive experience but can’t give them a franchise QB. — D. (@SnellsonMandela) March 18, 2025

Man yall focused on the wrong stuff — Jarrod (@StrengthInTime) March 18, 2025

Cleveland deserves a world-class football team, not a stadium. — Jason the Baptist (@nobluczechmarck) March 18, 2025

How about a winning team to put in said stadium?! — Justin (@JJ_hooray) March 18, 2025

The Browns went 3-14 last season. They haven’t won their division since 1989, though they have had four playoff appearances since then. Cleveland made the playoffs in 2020 and 2023, but they have been hampered by the misguided addition of Deshaun Watson, who has been a complete bust. They probably would be in better shape had they kept Baker Mayfield instead.

Bottom line: it’s hard to sell fans on a huge new stadium unless you’re actually winning.