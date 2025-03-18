Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans had the same reaction to the Cleveland Browns’ new stadium plans

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The Cleveland Browns on Tuesday promoted a video of a proposed new stadium in Brook Park, Ohio. The proposed mixed-use development would be financed by both public and private funds. The Browns are also proposing that the new stadium be enclosed, which would mark a big change from the outdoor stadium they have had since 1931.

The thing is, it doesn’t matter how cool or fancy a stadium proposal gets. When you’re a Cleveland Browns fan, all you care about is having a winning team. The bells and whistles of a new stadium come secondary, and that’s the message the fans delivered in response to the video.

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the grass
Dec. 18, 2011; Glendale, AZ, USA; Detailed view of a Cleveland Browns helmet sitting on the field against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns went 3-14 last season. They haven’t won their division since 1989, though they have had four playoff appearances since then. Cleveland made the playoffs in 2020 and 2023, but they have been hampered by the misguided addition of Deshaun Watson, who has been a complete bust. They probably would be in better shape had they kept Baker Mayfield instead.

Bottom line: it’s hard to sell fans on a huge new stadium unless you’re actually winning.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!