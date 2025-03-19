Ja’Marr Chase goes viral for throwing shade at Cincinnati

Ja’Marr Chase was not shy about criticizing the city he’s committed to for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals agreed to sign Chase to a record-breaking extension that will keep him around until the end of the decade. Chase signed his deal in tandem with fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Chase and Higgins had their joint introductory press conference two days later. One reporter asked Chase to relay what he liked about the city of Cincinnati. Ja’Marr started by delivering a backhanded compliment.

“I like Cincinnati because it gives me the opportunity to focus,” said Chase. “I’m not distracted. There’s not too many things that get me off pace out here. It’s strictly what I’m focused on. It’s really tunnel vision to play football.”

While Chase framed it as a positive, it was a polite way of saying there is not much to do in the city. Chase can focus on football, given that he’s far away from the nightlife offered by New York, Los Angeles, or Miami.

Chase followed up with a not-so-subtle diss of Cincinnati’s food scene.

“I mean, at the end of the day, the food’s not the best. We can work on that,” Chase added. “I’m from New Orleans. I’m not used to the food yet.”

Chase is clearly not a huge fan of Skyline Chili. The LSU product was born and raised in New Orleans, which has given him some pretty high standards in terms of dining options.

Bengals fans may not agree with Chase’s culinary preferences, but all will surely be forgiven once he puts up another 17-touchdown season like he did in 2024.