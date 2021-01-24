Tom Brady hugs son Jack after sending Bucs to Super Bowl

Tom Brady helped lead his Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl with a win at Green Bay on Sunday, and he couldn’t wait to celebrate with his family.

Brady walked over to the edge of the field at Lambeau Field. He yelled out for his son, Jack, and asked a security worker whether he could see his son Jack.

Jack, who was all bundled up for the cold, came down and got to share a hug with his father.

After reaching the Super Bowl for the 10th time, @TomBrady went to the stands to greet and hug his son. (Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/KmSOITaFzq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 24, 2021

Jack is 13 and Brady’s oldest son. His mother is Bridget Moynahan. Jack is a big football fan and probably loved getting to make the trip to Green Bay to see his dad send his team to the Super Bowl. It’s unclear whether Brady’s younger son, Benny, made the trip.

Brady now heads to his 10th career Super Bowl, with a chance to win his 7th. The debate about the best quarterback ever ended years ago, and Brady is just now putting even more distance between him and everyone else.

