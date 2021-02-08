Tom Brady showed incredible leadership in week ahead of Super Bowl

Tom Brady needed only one season to turn the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a 7-9 team into Super Bowl champions, and the star quarterback could not have been more confident heading into the big game on Sunday.

Perhaps the best illustration of Brady’s leadership came from Leonard Fournette. Following the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Fournette revealed that Brady texted his teammates at 11 p.m. every night leading up to the Super Bowl. His message was very simple.

Leonard Fournette said all week long, Tom Brady was texting everyone at 11:00 at night saying, "We WILL win." — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 8, 2021

Talk can be cheap, but it certainly is not when it comes from a quarterback who was preparing to start his 10th Super Bowl. Brady had an outstanding season, but the 43-year-old’s most valuable contribution to the Bucs was making them believe they could win. Head coach Bruce Arians alluded to that after the game.

“He’s a winner, man,” Arians said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “That’s all you can say. He brought a winning mentality to a really talented football team that didn’t know how to win.”

Brady’s ability to make those around him better has defined his career. It’s the reason he was able to win titles without a star-studded supporting cast in New England. He also never runs out of sources of motivation, which is a contagious mentality to bring into a locker room.

Heck, Brady even found a way to accomplish a first while winning his seventh Super Bowl. You can bet he’ll find a new way to motivate himself and his teammates next year.