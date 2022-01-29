Tom Brady gets cool retirement tribute from Julian Edelman

Tom Brady’s impending retirement shook the NFL world, and many were quick to offer tributes to the legendary quarterback. Fittingly, one of the first to do so was Brady’s favorite target.

Julian Edelman posted a message to Brady on Twitter, and the former Patriots receiver kept it simple: “Thanks for the memories, babe.”

Edelman and Brady were incredibly close during their time together in New England. Edelman became Brady’s favorite receiver, putting together three thousand-yard receiving seasons. Brady was so fond of Edelman that the wide receiver was apparently one of the players Brady tried to recruit to Tampa with him.

Brady’s retirement decision went public on Saturday. Given how close they are, Edelman may have had some inkling that this was coming.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Former New England Patriots Julian Edelman is honored during halftime against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports