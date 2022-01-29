Tom Brady has decided to retire

Tom Brady is calling it a career.

Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported on Saturday. The report comes as no surprise considering reports leading up to the Buccaneers’ Divisional Round playoff game said Brady was contemplating retiring. Even Bucs head coach Bruce Arians recently had changed his tune on whether or not Brady would be back for a third season in Tampa Bay.

Brady retires at the age of 44, one year shy of the mark he had previously set as when he would like to play until. For a few years, Brady had been saying he would like to play until he was age 45.

But Brady increasingly began talking about the toll his career was taking on his family and decided he wants to spend more time with them.

Brady’s retirement also means that in addition to losing a quarterback, the Bucs might also be losing a tight end in Rob Gronkowski, who specifically came out of retirement to play with Brady.

The two teamed up and won a Super Bowl last season, which was their first in Tampa Bay. They went 13-4 this season too but lost to the Rams in the playoffs after nearly making a stunning comeback.

Brady won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the Patriots and a seventh Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay. He goes down as the greatest football player of all time, and in the conversation for greatest athlete ever, across any sport.

How is this for something: in his final season in the NFL — his age 44 season — Brady led the NFL in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43). He may not have walked away with a Super Bowl, but he is still going out very much at the top of his abilities.

Photo: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports