Tom Brady to leave FOX sooner than expected?

Tom Brady will join FOX as the network’s lead NFL game analyst next season, and the former quarterback is hoping to be just as good at his new job as he was at his old one. It does not sound like he plans to stay with his new career for nearly as long, however.

Brady agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX when he was still playing in 2022. According to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic, it is unlikely that Brady will come close to fulfilling his 10-year deal since the 46-year-old has so much going on in his life aside from broadcasting.

That leaves Greg Olsen in an interesting position. Olsen has been FOX’s lead analyst for the past two seasons. He reportedly makes $10 million per year, but his salary will likely be reduced significantly when Brady takes Olsen’s spot alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Olsen could join Joe Davis on FOX’s No. 2 broadcast team next season, though he has not committed to doing that just yet.

There are no No. 1 analyst jobs currently available with other networks, so Olsen would probably be making a lateral move if he left FOX. There is a chance the former Pro Bowl tight end could explore coaching opportunities and then return to broadcasting in the future. Olsen is only 38 and has already established himself as one of the best game analysts in football, so there will be plenty of opportunities for him down the road.

Some wondered if Brady would ever actually wind up in the booth for FOX. Olsen may have had his doubts as well, but Brady has made it clear that he is working hard to prepare for the job. Olsen has a big decision to make this offseason.