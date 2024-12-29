Tom Brady made awkward mistake discussing Packers’ record

Tom Brady had a bit of a slip-up at the start of Sunday’s broadcast of the game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Brady was discussing the Packers’ four losses on the season and how all of them had come against good teams. That included two against the Detroit Lions and one against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Brady blanked on Green Bay’s fourth loss.

“They’ve got four losses this year, Green Bay does. Two of them to the Lions — they’re a good team. The Eagles, they lost to them — they’re a good team,” Brady said. “And they lost to the — who’d they lose to, the other one? Anyway, they’ve got a big opportunity today to go on the road and really a litmus test for what they’re going to face in two weeks.”

Tom Brady with a bit of a slip up during the open of Packers-Vikings… pic.twitter.com/kEjp5Yi0Fi — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 29, 2024

That fourth loss came against the same Vikings team the Packers were facing Sunday, making for a pretty awkward moment for Brady, who just seemed to blank at the wrong time.

Brady has not been perfect in his first season as a broadcaster. On the other hand, he gets more scrutiny than most of his peers because of his status. Even the best occasionally blank on the air, though this was awkward timing for the former quarterback.

Brady is poised to call the Super Bowl for FOX this year alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Better for him to have a moment like this now than to experience it on that stage.