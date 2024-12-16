Tom Brady made funny mistake while calling Eagles-Steelers game

Tom Brady got a flashback to a long, long time ago during Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The retired QB legend Brady was calling Sunday’s contest for FOX and made a comment in the third quarter about how the Eagles were considering going for it on fourth down in Steelers territory in the wake of kicker Jake Elliott’s struggles this season. But the problem for Brady was that he somehow managed to incorrectly identify the Eagles’ kicker as … “Akers.”

Here is the video.

That's no longer their kicker. pic.twitter.com/77QzqcNbtH — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 15, 2024

Brady was able to catch his own error within a couple seconds there and skilfully played it off by joking that “these Philly kickers run together.” But that was still an absolutely hilarious mistake for him to make given that David Akers has been out of the NFL since 2013 and last kicked for the Eagles way back in 2010.

The 47-year-old Brady played in the NFL for 23 total seasons from 2000-22, so time will inevitably blend into a flat circle for him from time to time. The greater point that Brady was making still stands though as Elliott has indeed gotten plenty of memes for his shaky performance this season.