Tom Brady, Matt Cassell have hilarious exchange about documentary

NFL fans have been enjoying Tom Brady’s new documentary series “Man in the Arena,” but former New England Patriots quarterback Matt Cassel has noticed that one thing seems to be missing — himself.

Cassel watched the latest episode of “Man in the Arena” on ESPN+ on Tuesday night. He sent a funny tweet to Brady noting that his invitation to appear in the series must have gotten lost in the mail. Brady had the perfect response.

We had Matt on speed dial in case Bernard Pollard showed up at the studio https://t.co/9vmtY6cT4t — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 15, 2021

For those who don’t get the reference, Pollard is the former Kansas City Chiefs safety who hit Brady in the knee during the first game of the 2008 season and tore the quarterback’s ACL. Cassel took over and led the Patriots to an 11-5 record, but they missed the playoffs.

There’s no question Cassel played a big role that year, but we highly doubt he’s really offended he didn’t make the documentary. While he stepped into a tough situation and did a great job, we don’t know of anything he did that can match some of the awesome stories “Man in the Arena” has given us already. No hard feelings, Matt.

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) jogs off the field after a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports