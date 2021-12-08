Randy Moss, Tom Brady had secret meeting year before teaming up

Tom Brady’s documentary series “Man in the Arena” has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most memorable moments in NFL history. The episode that aired on ESPN+ on Tuesday night covered the New England Patriots’ heartbreaking 2007 season, and in it was an awesome story about Randy Moss.

Moss was traded from the then-Oakland Raiders to the Patriots for a fourth-round pick during the 2007 NFL Draft. Moss was a disgruntled wide receiver at the time, and many thought he was past his prime. He went on to set records in New England, and we now have a better idea of just how much he wanted to play with Brady.

According to the documentary, Moss snuck into the Patriots’ team hotel in 2006 to meet with Brady and tell the quarterback how much he wanted to play with him. The following offseason, Bill Belichick asked Brady how he would feel about the Patriots trading for Moss. Brady recalled his reaction.

Randy Moss snuck into the #Patriots team hotel in 2006 and told Tom Brady he wants to play with him. In the 2007 offseason, Bill Belichick asked Brady about trading for Moss. Brady’s response: “Abso-fu*k-inlutely” What a story. (via Man in the Arena)https://t.co/s46gwnzK0T — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 8, 2021

Moss had 1,493 receiving yards and 23 touchdown catches in his first season in New England. The 23 touchdown receptions stands as the record for the most in a single season. We know how much Brady enjoyed playing with Moss, as he even took heat at one point for the way he expressed it on social media.

Moss was 30 at the time of the trade and had a reputation for being difficult to manage. The Patriots ended up trading him to the Tennessee Titans in 2010. Brady has spoken openly about how much it bothers him that the Patriots fell short of a perfect season in 2007. The fact that Moss never won a Super Bowl makes the loss in Super Bowl XLI even more painful for Brady.