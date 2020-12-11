Tom Brady says he’ll never live in this type of city again

Tom Brady has made clear that he intends to keep playing in the NFL for as long as he can. But as long as he does, he said there’s one kind of city he has no intention of ever playing in again.

Brady said Thursday how much he loves the warmer climate of Tampa, and ruled out the possibility of playing in a cold weather city again.

“It’s amazing just to be at this point in the season and to still be outside practicing today. It turned into a beautiful day and I know we have a warm one coming up on Sunday,” Brady said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “I always came down to Florida late in the year – we always played the Dolphins [because] they were in our [division]. It was pretty tough to adjust to. Just being in it really prepares you for the heat because it definitely takes a toll if you’re not used to it.

“But I’ve loved just being outside every day. I was a native Californian for a long time in my life and I went away from it for about 25 years. You won’t catch me dead living in the Northeast anymore. I’m loving the warm weather and it’s been a great feeling.”

In other words, no, Brady won’t be returning to New England. Virtually every other northern city can take itself out of the running as well.

Brady is under contract for 2021, so there wasn’t much threat of him departing anyway. After that, though, if he still wants to play, it certainly sounds as though a good number of teams could be ruled out just based on the weather. He’d already given us plenty of evidence as to why.