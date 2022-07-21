Tom Brady gets new tight end replacement after Gronk retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed a new tight end who will try to help replace Rob Gronkowski.

Veteran Kyle Rudolph is signing a 1-year deal with the Bucs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday night.

Rudolph, 32, spent last season with the New York Giants after 10 years with the Minnesota Vikings. Rudolph was a two-time Pro Bowler with Minnesota and caught 48 touchdown passes during his Vikings career. Last season, he had 26 catches for 257 yards with the Giants.

Though Rudolph isn’t the same impact player he used to be, he still has reliable hands.

Most targets without a drop on short pass attempts since 2019 1️⃣ Tyler Conklin: 72

2️⃣ Kyle Rudolph: 68

3️⃣ Mo Alie-Cox: 48 pic.twitter.com/DbarFzD9dU — PFF IND Colts (@PFF_Colts) July 20, 2022

Rudolph will likely be competing with Cameron Brate and Cade Otton for playing time.

News of Rudolph’s signing does not come as a surprise; a week ago we shared that the two sides were talking. Now rumor has become reality.