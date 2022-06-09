Tom Brady makes honest remarks about his NFL future

Tom Brady hinted at how difficult his decision to play in 2022 actually was in new comments about his offseason preparation.

Brady admitted that decisions about his future are “very challenging” at his age, due to the many considerations that come into play. The 44-year-old added that it is much more difficult for him to put in the physical work to get ready for a season as well.

“It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year,” Brady said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me.

“When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100 percent football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment. It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25.”

Plenty of people predicted Brady’s retirement would not be permanent when he first announced he was walking away, and they were proven right. That said, it does legitimately sound like he agonized over his decision about whether to return or not. It also raises questions about whether 2022 could turn into an inadvertent farewell tour for Brady, which he has suggested in the past he does not want.

Brady turns 45 in August. The likelihood is next offseason will see him have to make the same difficult decision again with the world scrutinizing his thinking.