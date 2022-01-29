Titans’ AJ Brown shares interesting opinion on Tom Brady

AJ Brown shared an interesting opinion regarding Tom Brady on Saturday in response to a report that the Bucs quarterback plans to retire.

First, Brown, a star receiver for the Tennessee Titans, congratulated Brady.

Not the news you wanted to see today but also appreciative to witness greatness. Congratulations on retirement @TomBrady 🐐 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022

Then Brown shared his opinion that any retirement for Tom will be temporary. Brown believes that Brady’s competitive nature will get the best of him and lead him to reconsider.

When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength. I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back

“my opinion” — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) January 29, 2022

We very much saw this same mentality with Brett Favre. It’s not easy for someone when football is your life, when you’re still in demand as a player and very capable, to walk away entirely.

If Brady does officially call it a career after 22 seasons and at age 44, will he stay away for good? Brown isn’t the only one who has his doubts about Tom’s plans.

Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports