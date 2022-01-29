 Skip to main content
Titans’ AJ Brown shares interesting opinion on Tom Brady

January 29, 2022
by Larry Brown

AJ Brown shared an interesting opinion regarding Tom Brady on Saturday in response to a report that the Bucs quarterback plans to retire.

First, Brown, a star receiver for the Tennessee Titans, congratulated Brady.

Then Brown shared his opinion that any retirement for Tom will be temporary. Brown believes that Brady’s competitive nature will get the best of him and lead him to reconsider.

We very much saw this same mentality with Brett Favre. It’s not easy for someone when football is your life, when you’re still in demand as a player and very capable, to walk away entirely.

If Brady does officially call it a career after 22 seasons and at age 44, will he stay away for good? Brown isn’t the only one who has his doubts about Tom’s plans.

