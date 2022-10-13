Tom Brady’s brand signs first NIL deal with notable college player

Tom Brady’s sports apparel brand has waded into the name, image and likeness game by signing a big-name college quarterback.

Brady’s brand announced Thursday that Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion, has signed a NIL deal. This makes Sanders the first player that we know of to sign a deal with the Brady brand.

“Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY,” Brady told People in a statement. “He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

Brady is certainly going for notable names, it would seem. In addition to being the son of an NFL icon, Sanders has won plaudits for his quarterback play at Jackson State. The increasing visibility of that program is also something Brady obviously wants to associate with.

Brady launched his brand in January, and he has certainly shown a talent for fun shirt choices. We will see what the company comes up with for Sanders.