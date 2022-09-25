Tom Brady wore awesome shirt to Week 3 game

Tom Brady showed up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday rocking some serious swag.

Brady arrived at Raymond James Stadium wearing a shirt with his own high school yearbook photo on it. The caption under the moon-faced teenager said “Greatness Lasts Forever.”

This shirt from Tom Brady 👀 Just GOAT things 🐐 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/gJriFWGiSu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2022

Old photos of Brady are always a great reminder of how far the seven-time Super Bowl champion has come. The difference here it is usually Brady’s teammates who troll him by digging up old unflattering pictures of the QB.

Both Brady and Aaron Rodgers made noteworthy arrivals to their Week 3 game against one another. Brady had the awesome shirt, while Rodgers had the brand new hairstyle.