Tom Brady, Patriots reportedly nowhere close to new contract

The legal tampering window of NFL free agency has officially opened, and the list of potential Brady suitors appears to be shrinking by the day. Despite that, ESPN’s Adam Schefter expressed doubt on Monday that Brady will return to New England, reporting that Brady and the Patriots are nowhere close to agreeing to a new deal.

Adam Schefter with the latest on Tom Brady and the Patriots: “Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal in New England yet.” pic.twitter.com/mohq0DIPup — Binge Sports (@BingeSports) March 16, 2020

“I know people think he’s going back to New England. What makes them think that?” Schefter asked. “Why would they think that now, when he put the motion into place where basically he voided the contract, there haven’t been any substantial contract negotiations … Why do people think now that all of a sudden in the 24th hour something is going to get done that hasn’t gotten done in the previous weeks and months? I don’t understand that.”

The Patriots made an interesting move on Monday when they placed the franchise tag on offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Some viewed that as a sign that New England is trying to show Brady they are committed to protecting him, but Schefter said one thing has nothing to do with the other and that the issues between the Patriots and Brady are “deeper than that.”

There seems to be little question that the relationship between Brady and the Patriots (specifically Bill Belichick) is not in a great place. However, Brady’s best chance to contend for another Super Bowl is probably to return to New England — especially if his decision is truly down to these two teams.

Belichick has clearly chosen to wait it out and see how Brady’s market develops, and it looks like that was the smart play. Now, the question could come down to whether or not Brady is once again willing to take less than market value to stay put.