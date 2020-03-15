Report: Tom Brady’s side responsible for 49ers rumors

The more Tom Brady’s free agency goes on, the more it seems like he doesn’t have as much leverage as his camp may think.

While a report on Friday said that Brady had received interest from eight teams, the amount of serious buyers he is attracting may be more limited.

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms reported on Sunday that Brady’s market is down to two teams: the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Simms says the San Francisco 49ers are out on Brady.

Simms’ information regarding the 49ers is probably reliable considering how close he is with Kyle Shanahan.

The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer says the interest was coming more from Brady’s side than the 49ers’.

Have confirmed, as @CSimmsQB reported here, that the 49ers are NOT planning on making a run at Tom Brady this week. As he said, and we said last week, the interest was coming more from the player's side than the team's. San Francisco moves forward with Jimmy Garoppolo. https://t.co/rH0auJkUCX — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 15, 2020

This all adds up.

If the Niners had interest in Brady, they would want to keep it quiet to prevent Jimmy Garoppolo from being affected by rumors, whereas Brady’s camp could possibly use such talk as leverage with the Pats.

If Brady’s main priority is money, he will probably be able to get the most from Tampa Bay. But Brady has always been about winning more than money, so why would that change now?