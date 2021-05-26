Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson to face Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in “The Match” last year, but the duo will get another chance to prove their worth against new opponents in July.

Turner Sports announced on Wednesday that there will be a fourth edition of “The Match” played on July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont. Brady and Mickelson will face off against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

PGA champ and Super Bowl MVP vs. US Open champ and NFL MVP @PhilMickelson and @TomBrady vs. @b_dechambeau and @AaronRodgers12 is gonna be wild #CapitalOnesTheMatch returns July 6 on TNT pic.twitter.com/h644kNWMRX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 26, 2021

“The Match” has been wildly popular since Mickelson and Tiger Woods faced one another back in 2018. The event returned last May when Mickelson and Brady faced Woods and Manning and raised over $20 million for charity during the pandemic. Then in November, Mickelson partnered with Charles Barkley to defeat Manning and Stephen Curry.

Brady has already begun talking trash ahead of the July showdown.

Two old guys against the young bucks @PhilMickelson. @b_dechambeau better get used to laying up because we know @AaronRodgers12 isn’t going for it https://t.co/f1DQsFn41U — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 26, 2021

Golf fans were probably hoping Brooks Koepka would be involved given how much him and DeChambeau hate each other, but this year’s match should be plenty entertaining.

Brady embarrassed himself in many ways during “The Match” last year, so he should be extremely motivated to turn things around. Between that and Mickelson coming off a huge win at the PGA Championship, we like their chances against DeChambeau and Rodgers.