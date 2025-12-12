Tom Brady pokes fun at Philip Rivers’ return

Tom Brady is having some fun with Philip Rivers’ unexpected NFL return.

Brady had some self-deprecating humor about Rivers’ return, joking about how the Indianapolis Colts quarterback would retire and come back after having done the same thing himself.

“Who retires and then unretires and then is ultimately going to retire again? Who does that? That’s ridiculous for Philip to do that,” Brady joked on Thursday’s “The Herd.”

Brady added that, like Rivers, he believes he could come back and play, even at the age of 48.

“Yes, I certainly could,” Brady said. “I think the answer for me would be yes. I’m not allowed to anymore because I’m a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can’t unretire.”

Brady, of course, initially retired before making a comeback for one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady reversed his retirement decision in one offseason, however, as opposed to Rivers, who has not played in the NFL in five years.

Rivers’ older peers are happy to see him back, and that includes Brady. Perhaps they will not feel quite as enthusiastic if the 44-year-old comes out and struggles, but to them, Rivers is demonstrating that age does not necessarily matter when it comes to quarterbacking in the NFL.

Rivers came out of retirement to sign with Indianapolis after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury. He has a chance to play as soon as Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.