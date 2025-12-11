Aaron Rodgers shares why he is happy about Philip Rivers’ comeback

Philip Rivers has made an NFL comeback at the age of 44, and that has Aaron Rodgers happy for at least one reason.

Rivers had retired after the 2020 season, but he decided to sign with the Indianapolis Colts this week after they sustained injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Riley Leonard.

Rivers, who just turned 44 on Dec. 8, is two years older than Rodgers, who turned 44 on Dec. 2. Rodgers appreciated that he is no longer the oldest player in the league.

“Well, I’m not the oldest guy in the league,” Rodgers said Thursday while speaking with reporters about Rivers’ comeback. “I was laughing because a couple buddies hit me up asking what I would do in the situation, and I said, without missing a beat, ‘I’m retired. I’m staying retired.’”

Rodgers added that he has always been a big fan of Rivers and hopes the veteran quarterback is able to get right back on the field and play like he hasn’t missed five years.

“I hope he goes out and it’s just like riding a bike and he can just jump right back in the saddle, and I expect him to,” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers on Philip Rivers’ return:



“Well, I’m not the oldest guy in the league. Love that. … I was laughing because a couple buddies hit me up asking what I would do in the situation, and I said, without missing a beat, ‘I’m retired. I’m staying retired.’” pic.twitter.com/OFcfKKr9an — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 11, 2025

Rivers will be paired with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, with whom he has a long-standing relationship going back to their days together on the Chargers. The Colts have a tough game in Week 15 at the Seattle Seahawks, who are hot at 10-3 and have the No. 2 scoring offense and defense.