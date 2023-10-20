Jim Irsay suggests possible asking price for Tom Brady to buy Raiders stake

Tom Brady’s purchase of a minority stake of the Las Vegas Raiders has been on hold due to reservations about the price being paid, and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay gave an idea of just how much of a gap there is between the proposed price and market value.

The Raiders are valued at over $6 billion by Forbes, and other owners want to see a stake in the team sold for an appropriate price. In Irsay’s mind, that means Brady should have to pay roughly $525 million for a 10 percent share of the franchise instead of the major discount Mark Davis is trying to give him.

“We’re trying to work it through,” Irsay said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “The number just has to be a reasonable number for purchase price from Tom, is the only thing. If reasonable value says … that 10 percent should be $525 million, you can’t pay $175 million.”

Brady’s purchase seemed to be a done deal, but stalled over this issue. Since owners would have to approve Brady’s purchase, this represents a significant holdup.

As lucrative as Brady’s NFL career and business dealings have been, $525 million is a lot of money. Both sides want the deal to happen, but that could be a big road block.