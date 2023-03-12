 Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady comeback rumors are ‘surprising’

March 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Rob Gronkowski looks ahead

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87 on the sideline in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski is not feeling the Tom Brady comeback rumors.

Brady announced his retirement in February, which marked the second straight year he announced his retirement. Last year, he returned a month later and ended up playing the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even though Brady has said he is done this time, there have been rumors that he might make a comeback.

First there were some rumors that the San Francisco 49ers could be a possibility for him. Then there were rumors that he could be lured by the Miami Dolphins.

Gronk, who teamed with Brady on the Patriots and later the Bucs, said the comeback rumors surprised him. He was asked for his thoughts on the subject during an interview with Boston.com that was published on Friday.

“That was a surprise when I saw that news,” Gronk said of the Brady comeback rumors. “It actually put me on my toes. I was very shocked when I saw that. I feel like Tom is definitely totally done playing. I haven’t talked to him or anything about it. I’m not speaking for Tom. Just from everything I saw from his retirement video and everything I just feel like he is just done playing football. It was just very shocking though when I heard that news the other day.”

Both Brady and Gronk have retired and unretired before, so they share that in common. But it seems like both men are now done.

Don’t expect rumors about Brady to die down until he’s 48 or so and goes three seasons without playing.

Rob GronkowskiTom Brady
