Tom Brady responds on Instagram to Bill Belichick’s note

Tom Brady responded on Instagram Wednesday night to Bill Belichick’s statement on the quarterback’s retirement.

Earlier on Wednesday, Belichick released a statement through the New England Patriots regarding Brady. Belichick, who drafted Brady and coached him for 20 seasons, called the quarterback the “best player in NFL history.” He lauded Brady as “the ultimate competitor and winner.”

Brady reposted the statement to his Instagram Story and wrote on a note of appreciation.

“Thank you Coach Belichick I appreciate being coached by you the Greatest Coach in NFL History” Brady wrote, adding three red hearts.

The Instagram response likely wasn’t written by Brady, but someone who handles his social media accounts. The comments still likely represent Brady’s feelings.

Even though they had somewhat of a bitter breakup, Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together in New England. Brady proved in the two seasons in Tampa Bay that he was still the straw that really stirred the drink in New England. However, the Patriots now seem to have their quarterback of the future in Mac Jones, while Belichick continues to show he’s no slouch either. Both parties seem to be in good situations now.

Photo: Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (right) celebrates with quarterback Tom Brady (12) after defeating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports