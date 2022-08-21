Latest Tom Brady news puts 1 big rumor to rest

We may never know the real reason Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for an extended period during training camp, but the retirement speculation can be put to rest.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by a source on Sunday that Brady will return to the Bucs “very shortly.” Head coach Todd Bowles later confirmed that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be back early in the week.

#Bucs coach Todd Bowles tells reporters that QB Tom Brady will be back early this week. I’m told tomorrow is the expected day he returns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2022

Bowles said originally that Brady would return at some point after the team’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, which was on Saturday night. The coach was noncommittal on an exact date. That left many wondering if Brady’s future in Tampa Bay was up in the air. Even Greg Auman of The Athletic was unwilling to rule out a second Brady retirement.

Is there any chance? Yes. Bowles saying his confidence was "pretty high" last week left the window open, which is a concern. Brady's already retired once this year, so I think it's hard to rule anything out. He knows how many people came here to play with him this season. https://t.co/VvSnGSRARe — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 18, 2022

It never seemed realistic that Brady would retire, even if he considered it for a few months earlier this offseason. Brady would leave the Bucs in a terrible spot if he did that. One reporter felt the 45-year-old looked unhappy at training camp before his unexplained hiatus, but Brady seems more likely to grind it out than totally abandon ship in mid-August.

One very interesting theory was floated this week about why Brady may have left Bucs camp. Time will tell if there is anything to it.