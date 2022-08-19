Internet sleuth floats wild theory on Tom Brady’s absence

The Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers have provided little information about why Tom Brady had to leave training camp, but one internet sleuth believes fans of a popular reality television show are eventually going to see what the absence was really about.

A Reddit user with the username “CANN0NFIRE” went down a rabbit hole and formulated a very detailed theory that he believes explains why Brady would need to take a leave of absence during training camp and why the reason behind said absence would be top secret. The theory is that Brady has left the Bucs to fulfill a prior obligation to film “The Masked Singer.”

Brady signed a massive contract with FOX prior to the season. He will join the network as an analyst once he retires. The 45-year-old actually did briefly retire early in the offseason, and many have speculated that his “personal” leave from the Buccaneers is to fulfill a commitment he made when he thought he would not be playing in 2022. The Reddit user believes that commitment was for Brady to join “The Masked Singer” as a contestant.

Those who have watched “The Masked Singer,” a FOX show, know that the idea is for contestants to have their identities completely concealed until there is a winner. The Reddit user discovered through an internet search that one set of filming dates for the show runs from Aug. 12 through Aug. 20. The first training camp practice Brady missed was on Aug. 11. Head coach Todd Bowles told the media Brady would not be back until after Tampa Bay’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, which is on Aug. 20.

Brady’s close friend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski once appeared on “The Masked Singer.” Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, who works for FOX, was on the show as well. There were some other interesting coincidences (unless they aren’t coincidences at all) that made the theory worth hearing.

On one hand, it sounds like a huge reach that Brady would leave during the most important part of the offseason to film a reality show. But we have to remember that this is not the same Brady from 10 or even five years ago. This Brady considered calling it a career just five months ago. This Brady is also 45, and the grind of training camp cannot be as appealing to him now as it was during his prime. One reporter even thought Brady’s body language looked bad earlier in camp.

If Brady previously made a commitment to a future employer that has promised to pay him hundreds of millions, it is certainly plausible that he would want to fulfill it.

Bowles was asked on Thursday when Brady might be back, and Bucs fans were not thrilled with the response. Unless Brady actually is filming for “The Masked Singer,” we may never know the real reason behind his unusual hiatus.