Rob Gronkowski explains why he came out of retirement to join Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski recently provided some insight regarding his decision to come out of retirement to join Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronk, 31, publicly toyed with the notion of retirement for a few years before calling it quits after the 2018 season. He did not play last season and picked up a job with FOX and later the WWE. But in his first month on his new job with the WWE, he quit that to head to the NFL after Brady signed with the Bucs, taking some heat for the decision.

So what led to his decision? Something that seemed like a “great opportunity” to him, he told “Tiki and Tierney” on CBS Sports Network/CBS Sports Radio on Wednesday.

“I don’t like to spill all the beans, but when Tom went down to Tampa, it just looked like a great situation, a great opportunity,” Gronk told the hosts. “I wasn’t just going to come back out of retirement just to come out of retirement … definitely one of [the factors] was Tom going down to Tampa. That was a big connection.

“To gain chemistry with a quarterback is not an easy task … that’s time you got to put in. That’s a lot of work you got to put it. And we put in work for the last –- before this year –- nine years. We built up major chemistry. I just kind of felt like it was a great situation to continue with Tom if I could.”

Gronk dealt with multiple injuries during his career and in his final season. He says his improved health after a year off contributed to his change in mindset.

“I was feeling healthy. I had that juice going again. When Tom and I talked a little bit and just thought about the situation and how we can pull it off and everything – everything went well. Everything went down as planned and the situations all lined up. I thought it was a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass on. It’s just going to be fun. It’s going to be cool,” said Gronk.

The two teamed together from 2010-2018 on the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls during that span. Gronk caught 79 touchdown passes during those nine seasons. And now they’re looking to rekindle that magic on the Bucs.