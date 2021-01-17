Tom Brady teases Chase Young with autographed jersey

Tom Brady and Chase Young had a minor beef for their playoff game last weekend, but the two have made up.

After his Washington Football Team beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 to clinch a playoff spot, Young ran off the field saying he couldn’t wait to face Brady.

Bruce Arians warned Young about calling out Brady, and Tampa Bay ended up making Young eat his words with a playoff win over Washington.

Young and Brady talked after the game and made up. Young even asked Brady for a jersey.

The Buccaneers quarterback sent Young a signed jersey, though he teased the Washington defensive star with a reference to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

Well, Chase Young finally got his hands on a ⁦@TomBrady⁩ jersey but the #GoBucs QB had to mail it to him first. Notice the Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/NJGF2qWKeM — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 17, 2021

The jersey said “go blue” at the bottom, with a smiley face. That’s because Brady went to Michigan, while Young went to rival Ohio State.

Ready for some perspective? Young was just a year old when Brady got drafted.