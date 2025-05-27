Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Tom Brady trolls Colts fans with ruthless joke after Indy 500 boos

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Tom Brady smiles
Oct 13, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tom Brady did not receive a warm welcome from the fans in attendance at the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion had the perfect response after being booed.

Prior to the Indy 500, Brady took a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a two-seater IndyCar with legendary driver Jimmie Johnson. When Brady was introduced, he heard boos from many of the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance.

Brady seemed to enjoy the reception and gave a little shrug while waving to the crowd. You can see the video here.

In the end, Brady found a way to get the last laugh once again. He wrote on social media that “it was nice to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans.”

Many fans hate Brady simply because of the success he had against their teams during his legendary career. Colts fans in particular had many a season ruined by Brady, who was 8-4 in his career against Peyton Manning. There was also all of the Deflategate drama between the Colts and Patriots.

That was not the first time Brady has been booed during a public appearance, and it won’t be the last. When you dominate just about every opponent you play over a two-decade span, the negative feelings tend to linger.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!