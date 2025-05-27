Tom Brady trolls Colts fans with ruthless joke after Indy 500 boos

Tom Brady did not receive a warm welcome from the fans in attendance at the Indianapolis 500 over the weekend, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion had the perfect response after being booed.

Prior to the Indy 500, Brady took a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a two-seater IndyCar with legendary driver Jimmie Johnson. When Brady was introduced, he heard boos from many of the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance.

Brady seemed to enjoy the reception and gave a little shrug while waving to the crowd. You can see the video here.

In the end, Brady found a way to get the last laugh once again. He wrote on social media that “it was nice to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of Colts fans.”

The fans at @IMS booed Tom Brady so he drops this on Instagram and I have never been more deceased. pic.twitter.com/FUNLbzkGvM — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 26, 2025

Many fans hate Brady simply because of the success he had against their teams during his legendary career. Colts fans in particular had many a season ruined by Brady, who was 8-4 in his career against Peyton Manning. There was also all of the Deflategate drama between the Colts and Patriots.

That was not the first time Brady has been booed during a public appearance, and it won’t be the last. When you dominate just about every opponent you play over a two-decade span, the negative feelings tend to linger.