Tom Brady still using an old iPhone 6 plus

Tom Brady was roasted by some users online for having a cell phone that does not seem to match his superstar status and wealth.

Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday showing the music he was listening to in his car. The graphic on the dashboard of the car indicated the source of the music was Tom Brady’s iPhone 6+.

Tom Brady still uses an iPhone 6 I see why he needed that Tampa contract that man is down bad pic.twitter.com/feYjcKl0Nj — Čöłęÿ Mīçk (@ColeyMick) August 2, 2020

Now, don’t get us wrong — the iPhone 6+ is still a fantastic phone, but it’s nearly six years old by this point, which makes it downright ancient by technological standards (just ask this guy). Apple is now up to iPhone 11s.

And for fans, you may not be able to marry a model or win a Super Bowl, but at least you can top Brady when it comes to cell phone technology. That has to count for something, right?