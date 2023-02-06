Tom Brady makes good on promise with viral underwear photo

Tom Brady no longer has to prepare to play football in the NFL, so the legendary quarterback has decided to deliver on some old promises.

Brady shared a saucy photo on Twitter Monday of him taking a selfie in his underwear. The 45-year-old was wearing a pair of his BRADY brand underwear and had his hand covering his crotch. He tagged former teammates Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman in the tweet.

Brady posted the photo in response to being called out by whoever runs the BRADY brand Twitter account. Back in June, Brady shared some photos of models wearing his brand’s underwear, which had just been released at the time. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he would recreate the photos if he got 40,000 likes. Brady’s tweet from June had nearly 50,000 likes as of Monday morning, which is why he took the selfie.

There has been some uncertainty about when Brady will begin the career he is supposed to take up next. Perhaps he’ll just model his own undergarments in the meantime.