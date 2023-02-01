Tom Brady addresses his future as a broadcaster

Many people thought that Tom Brady was going to keep playing in 2023 and were therefore surprised by his Wednesday announcement that he is retiring. Perhaps had everyone listened to what Brady said on his most recent podcast about broadcasting, they wouldn’t have been so surprised.

Brady spoke about broadcasting during the Monday episode of his “Let’s Go Podcast.” He sounded genuinely enthusiastic about the next chapter of his career.

“There’s so much to learn, there’s so much to teach, you know, it’s ever evolving,” Brady told guest Stephen A. Smith. “Believe me, as much as you think I’m willing to teach people, I’m really looking to learn. I’m really looking to learn from all the people that I get to talk to. I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I’ve looked up to and admired and different organizations and different people. So it’s exciting for me too. I feel like the opportunity to do that is something that I’m really looking forward to whenever that time comes.”

That’s a really interesting comment from Brady.

The quarterback signed a reported $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX last year. But as of months ago, Joe Buck said there were people at FOX who were truly doubting whether Brady would ever go into broadcasting.

Between his comments on Monday and retirement on Wednesday, those at FOX who were optimistic about having Brady work for the network have to be pretty pumped up.