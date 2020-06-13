Tom Brady works out with Deion Sanders’ QB prospect son Shedeur
Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur got some training from one of the best sources possible.
Shedeur is going to be a senior this fall at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas. He is a four-star quarterback recruit and got to work out with Tom Brady recently. Take a look at the photos that shows him training with Brady:
Today was amazing got a chance to capture the God is amazing fr!! Thank you @tombrady for the hospitality you officially from Flawda now @shotsbylott going global And y’all know we chopped it up about my @jaguars AFC championship game !! Btw We in the Lab this year @shedeursanders SR season will be LEGENDARY!!
That’s a pretty awesome opportunity for Sanders. The two worked out at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, which is where Brady has been practicing with his new Buccaneers teammates.
A career varsity player, Sanders has passed for 123 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions in three years, while rushing for 22 scores. He has helped lead Trinity Christian to three straight Division II titles. Shedeur has scholarship offers from numerous top programs including LSU and Alabama. He also has an offer from his father’s alma mater, Florida State.