Tom Brady works out with Deion Sanders’ QB prospect son Shedeur

Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur got some training from one of the best sources possible.

Shedeur is going to be a senior this fall at Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hills, Texas. He is a four-star quarterback recruit and got to work out with Tom Brady recently. Take a look at the photos that shows him training with Brady:

That’s a pretty awesome opportunity for Sanders. The two worked out at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, which is where Brady has been practicing with his new Buccaneers teammates.

A career varsity player, Sanders has passed for 123 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions in three years, while rushing for 22 scores. He has helped lead Trinity Christian to three straight Division II titles. Shedeur has scholarship offers from numerous top programs including LSU and Alabama. He also has an offer from his father’s alma mater, Florida State.