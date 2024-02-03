Tom Brady’s father has sobering comments on Bill Belichick

Tom Brady’s father offered some sobering comments regarding Bill Belichick for a feature that was published in The Boston Globe on Wednesday.

Tom Brady Sr. spoke with The Globe’s Christopher L. Gasper for the story. In the story, Brady Sr. was supportive of Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots last month after 24 seasons as the team’s head coach.

Brady Sr. said the now-popular opinions stating that his son was responsible for the Patriots’ success, and not Belichick, are unfair.

“Bill is the best coach in football, bar none,” Brady Sr. said of Belichick.

Though Brady Sr. praised Belichick for being “great” and “the best coach in football,” he said the 71-year-old has some shortcomings.

“Bill is tough,” said Brady Sr. “He runs a military system. It’s a different generation. Bill is a great, great, great coach. But his interpersonal skills are horrible. That’s the bottom line.”

Brady Sr. also added that Belichick’s ego got in the way of further success. Brady Sr. feels that Belichick wanted to prove he could win without Tom at quarterback, which turned out to be much more difficult than the coach thought.

Belichick was a candidate for the Atlanta Falcons head coach job, but the team decided against giving the longtime coach full control of the football operations. Instead, they hired Raheem Morris from the Rams. Now both Belichick and Brady could end up on TV during the 2024 season.