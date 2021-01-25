Tom Brady’s sister Nancy writes cool tweet after NFC Championship win

One of Tom Brady’s sisters wrote a cool tweet on Sunday after her brother led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

Nancy Brady doesn’t tweet very often. But she called her brother “cold blooded” for pulling off a road win at Green Bay to send his team to the Super Bowl. Nancy also seems to have a larger prediction about what is coming, saying “he wants it all.”

He wants it all. That Tommy Brady is cold blooded — Nancy Brady (@Cinnamon0376) January 24, 2021

Would Tom have enough magic left in him to win another Super Bowl? Just getting the 11-5 Bucs to the Super Bowl is a heck of a feat. This will be his 10th time playing in the Super Bowl. He will be looking for his seventh career Super Bowl win. But Nancy and many others may think that Tom is bound to get it.