Tom Brady’s Subway endorsement deal makes no sense

Tom Brady supposedly has never consumed a product from a Subway restaurant in his life, but that didn’t stop the seven-time Super Bowl champion from landing an endorsement deal with the largest fast food chain in the country.

Brady is set to appear in an ad for Subway later this year, according to a report from Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal. Countless sports icons and celebrities have had endorsement deals with Subway over the years, but Brady’s situation is unique in that he has apparently never stepped foot inside a Subway restaurant.

Brady is known for his incredibly strict diet and disciplined lifestyle. SBJ reports that he will not be shown holding a Subway sandwich in the ad.

So what’s the point? We don’t really know. The point of the ad could be that Brady typically doesn’t eat food like that but will still indulge in Subway. Or, some have speculated that Subway is trying to subtly play on Brady’s rivalry with his former head coach Bill Belichick, who appeared in an awesome ad for Subway last year. You can see the video of Belichick’s commercial here.

Whatever the case, there is no chance 43-year-old Brady is going to be enjoying Subway sandwiches at any point in the near future. The guy won’t even eat a tomato because they can cause inflammation.