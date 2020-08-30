Joe Flacco’s brother Tom gets tryout with Cardinals

Might another Flacco brother be on his way to the NFL?

Per the NFL’s daily workout/visit list, the Arizona Cardinals brought in quarterback Tom Flacco, brother of Joe, for a tryout on Sunday.

Cardinals and Falcons have QBs in (Tom Flacco!), Bucs and Titans bring in kickers. Today’s workout/visit list. pic.twitter.com/8qEPAQjQp3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 30, 2020

Tom Flacco spent time at both Rutgers and Western Michigan before landing at Towson, where he was the starting quarterback for two years. He threw 50 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his time there. His 2018 season was good enough that he was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the outstanding offensive player in the FCS. He went undrafted in April, and did not sign with any team afterward.

Flacco’s odds are pretty long. He turns 26 in November, which is very old for a rookie. He’s also just 6-1, small for an NFL quarterback. That said, he’s very athletic and has been compared to Taysom Hill, so maybe there’s a role for him somewhere.