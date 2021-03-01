Tom Herman lands job on NFL coaching staff

Former Texas coach Tom Herman has a new job, and it is one that certainly came out of nowhere.

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that Herman has been hired as an offensive analyst and special projects coach, joining Matt Nagy’s staff for the 2021 season. The Bears offered few details as to what Herman’s job will entail or what departments he may be focusing on.

Herman lands on his feet after four seasons as Texas head coach. He went 32-18 at the school, but was unable to turn the Longhorns into the national title contender they hoped and expected to be. Still, he has a strong track record, having previously gone 22-4 in two years as Houston’s head coach following a stint as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Herman has never worked at the NFL level, so this should be an interesting transition. He’ll be tasked with helping to improve an offense that had some really baffling issues in 2020.