Attorney Tony Buzbee offers update in Deshaun Watson case

There has been very little information recently regarding the sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson, but the attorney representing the alleged victims provided an update this week.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the massage therapists who have filed lawsuits against Watson, said in an Instagram post on Thursday that his clients still have no interest in settling. He did, however, leave open the possibility of settlements when he said “at least not yet.”

“As I’ve said: There will not be a settlement, at least anytime soon,” Buzbee wrote. “I have my best people on the case. That should tell you a lot about our intentions.”

Buzbee said his legal team is in the process of preparing to try each of the alleged victims’ cases in front of a jury. He also shot down the theory that he has suddenly gone “quiet” because he is working on settling with Watson and the quarterback’s attorney, Rusty Hardin. You can see the full Instagram post below:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculates that Buzbee and his clients may want to settle, but some of them could be unwilling to waive confidentiality. Keep in mind that all of the cases are civil in nature. No criminal charges have been filed against Watson.

The reality is the cases could drag on for quite a while longer — perhaps even into 2022. The NFL has been conducting its own investigation and must decide whether to suspend Watson prior to the 2021 season. The Houston Texans star could also be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Watson informed the Texans earlier this offseason that he wants to be traded, and he reportedly has a specific destination in mind.