Tony Dungy points out huge pass interference refs missed in Bears game

The Miami Dolphins got away with pass interference late in their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Tony Dungy felt the no-call was just the latest example of a major issue across the NFL.

The Bears were trailing 35-32 with 1:35 remaining when Justin Fields unloaded a deep pass to Chase Claypool on 3rd-and-10. The newly acquired receiver had no chance to make the catch because he was wrapped up and dragged to the ground by a Dolphins defender before the ball got there. Had the correct call been made, Chicago would have had first down just outside the red zone.

You can see the play below:

Here's the no-call — on what should've been pass interference — on the Justin Fields deep ball to Chase Claypool. A PI call would've given the Bears the ball inside the Dolphins' 25-yard line with 1:29 remaining. Miami won 35-32. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/yqVHhagU6G — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 6, 2022

Dungy tweeted a screenshot of the play and said “it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently.”

Watching so many of these games come down to one possession or one play it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently. Bears were penalized on a questionable call in the 4th Qtr but didn’t get this one?? pic.twitter.com/tHU5RiiMmC — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 6, 2022

Dungy also mentioned how the Bears were called for a questionable pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter. Eddie Jackson told reporters after the game that the official who threw the flag told him he was not playing the ball. Replays appeared to show that the Bears safety was tracking the ball in the air.

#Bears safety Eddie Jackson on this pass interference penalty: “He said he didn’t see me playing the ball. I mean, I didn’t look at the receiver one time, so I don’t know what he was seeing.” pic.twitter.com/Ddj9mBZ8XM — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) November 6, 2022

That certainly is not the first time this season that a defender has gotten away with pass interference. In this case, it may have cost the Bears a win.