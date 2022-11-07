 Skip to main content
Tony Dungy points out huge pass interference refs missed in Bears game

November 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Chase Claypool gets dragged down by a defender

The Miami Dolphins got away with pass interference late in their win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Tony Dungy felt the no-call was just the latest example of a major issue across the NFL.

The Bears were trailing 35-32 with 1:35 remaining when Justin Fields unloaded a deep pass to Chase Claypool on 3rd-and-10. The newly acquired receiver had no chance to make the catch because he was wrapped up and dragged to the ground by a Dolphins defender before the ball got there. Had the correct call been made, Chicago would have had first down just outside the red zone.

Dungy tweeted a screenshot of the play and said “it is really crazy how Pass Interference is called so inconsistently.”

Dungy also mentioned how the Bears were called for a questionable pass interference penalty in the fourth quarter. Eddie Jackson told reporters after the game that the official who threw the flag told him he was not playing the ball. Replays appeared to show that the Bears safety was tracking the ball in the air.

That certainly is not the first time this season that a defender has gotten away with pass interference. In this case, it may have cost the Bears a win.

Chicago Bears Miami Dolphins Tony Dungy
