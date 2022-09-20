Darius Slay got away with slick pass interference on Justin Jefferson

Darius Slay got away with a slick move while defending Justin Jefferson on Monday night that should have resulted in a pass interference penalty flag being thrown.

The Minnesota Vikings had a 3rd-and-5 at their 30 early in the first quarter. Kirk Cousins attempted a pass to Jefferson on a quick hook. Just as the ball was coming, Big Play Slay grabbed Jefferson’s left hand and held it.

Looks like Darius Slay may have grabbed Jefferson's hand before making the play pic.twitter.com/pKRNP8KQMz — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) September 20, 2022

The move was slick because it’s hard for officials to detect and therefore easy to get away with. The best part was the acting job by Slay, who celebrated like he’s a big shutdown corner.

When you’re going up against Jefferson, you need to resort to any trick you can find. The third-year Vikings receiver had 9 catches for 184 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 1. Last season, Jefferson had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns. In this case, Slay found a move that worked.