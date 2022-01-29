Tony Romo offers interesting theory on Tom Brady’s potential retirement

For the first time, the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is uncertain. Will he retire? Will he return? Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and currently NFL analyst, Tony Romo, has a theory on that.

On Friday’s edition of CBS Mornings, Romo postulated that Brady could retire. And still play again in the NFL.

Yes, the idea is a bit convoluted — especially at Brady’s age — and Romo admits he has no inside knowledge on the matter, but believes Brady could pull a Rob Gronkowski.

“I don’t know any inside information – I haven’t talked to Tom about this,” Romo said. “But this is how I think he kinda how I think he would retire, just knowing him a little bit, it’s gonna be quick, like ‘Whoa, what, boom.’ It’s not gonna be this fairy-tale ending.

“I think sneakily, there’s a chance Tom Brady retires and could come back in two years. This is just crazy, but he’s like a bionic man. He’s not hurt, he’s still playing great, he may need to refresh like Jordan and go two years away and maybe start another challenge.”

All of that may be true, but time waits for no man. Brady will turn 45 years old in August, which means in Romo’s scenario, he’d return to the game having just turned 47 years old. That would make him one of the oldest players in NFL history.

In fact, only two players have ever stepped onto the field at age 47 or older: kicker Morten Anderson (47) and kicker/quarterback George Blanda (48).

The more likely scenario is that Brady gives it another year or two and if he wins an eighth championship ring, he calls it a day on the spot. He’d go out at the very top and as one of the most decorated players in the history of major American sports.

Image: Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports