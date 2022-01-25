Tom Brady acknowledges uncertain future in heartfelt Instagram post

If Tom Brady has made a decision about whether or not he will play in 2022, he is clearly not yet ready to share it.

There have been several reports that Brady is legitimately contemplating retirement for the first time in his career. Brady seemed to acknowledge that in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday. However, he made it clear that the point of the post was to reflect on another great season.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their a– off to help our team achieve so much,” Brady wrote (edited by LBS for profanity.

“I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!”

That didn’t really answer any questions about Brady’s future. Those answers will come at some point, just not this week.

Brady has said in the past that he will retire when he can no longer play at a high level. The 44-year-old had one of his best seasons in 2021 with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is clearly still more than capable of winning games, but does he finally feel he has won enough?

Brady offered a somewhat telling quote on his future during the latest episode of his podcast. For the first time in his Hall of Fame career, it would not be a shock if he decided to walk away.

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports