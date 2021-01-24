Maurice Jones-Drew had crazy prediction for Bucs-Packers game come true

Sports are unpredictable, and that rings more and more true the more specific the prediction is. That is, apparently, unless you’re Maurice Jones-Drew.

NFL Network asked its analysts to make one bold prediction ahead of Sunday’s conference championship games, and Jones-Drew decided to weigh in on the Packers-Buccaneers game. Specifically, the former running back boldly predicted that Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander would intercept Tom Brady twice during Sunday’s game.

That was precisely what happened, as Alexander picked off Brady on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter.

Calling an Alexander interception of Brady would have been bold enough, as that’s a pretty specific call. Adding in the second pick prediction and getting it right is just mind-boggling. That’s especially true when, as Jones-Drew noted, Alexander only had four career interceptions coming into the game.

Jones-Drew’s bold prediction aged a whole lot better than this take his NFL Network colleague gave last month.

Photo: Jeff Kern/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0